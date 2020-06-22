COVID-19 has essentially shutdown U.S. Bank Stadium for the rest of 2020 with the possible exception of Minnesota Vikings games.

As of Monday, the four-year-old stadium has nothing but football on the schedule. Even if the NFL season goes ahead, it’s unlikely to include stadiums full of fans.

U.S. Bank Stadium typically hosts hundreds of gatherings a year from small business meetings and receptions to high school sporting events and conventions.

John Drum, interim general manager for ASM Global at U.S. Bank Stadium, apprised the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) members of the empty calendar during their regular monthly meeting held via conference call Monday.

The Def Leppard — Motley Crue concert scheduled for this coming Saturday has been postponed until July 2021. Other major 2020 concerts were to include the Rolling Stones, Kenny Chesney and George Strait. The Stones and Strait have yet to set new dates.

The Vikings are expected to open the season at home Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers. The first preseason game is set for Aug. 14 at home against the Houston Texans.

Vikings executive vice president Lester Bagley said the team remains optimistic. “We are staying close to the NFL, their chief medical officer and Vikings trainers and doctors. These medical and training professionals are optimistic we will play football this season,” Bagley said.

The $1.1 billion stadium opened in August 2016 and was the site of the 2018 Super Bowl and 2019 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

