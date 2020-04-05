The coronavirus might accomplish what years of arguing by streaming services has not: forcing the Oscars to consider movies that are released online rather than in theaters.

Even though the Academy Awards ceremony isn't until the end of February, the motion picture academy's leadership has been discussing altering its rules to ease the requirements for movies to qualify for the 2021 Oscars.

"It's all we talk about," said a source close to the academy not authorized to comment on record.

The academy says it is "in the process of evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes may need to be made," adding that its leadership is "committed to being nimble and forward-thinking" in its evaluations.

"That means everything is on the table this year because we have no idea what the next several months are going to look like," said one of the academy's 54 governors.

Currently, for a movie to qualify for the Oscars, the rules state that it must play for at least seven days in a Los Angeles County commercial theater, with at least three screenings per day for paid admission.

This has been a touchy subject for the past couple of years, pitting the major studios against streaming services like Netflix, which has been releasing its movies online. The academy's board of governors went out of its way to reaffirm the theater-release rule at its April meeting last year.

But with moviegoing off the table for the foreseeable future, major studios such as Universal Pictures and DreamWorks releasing current films for home viewing, and Warner Bros. rushing recent releases to video on demand, it might be difficult for the "theatrical experience" to remain part of Oscar consideration.

The issue goes beyond movies that already have been streamed. Filming on many of the year's most promising titles — Sofia Coppola's family comedy-drama "On the Rocks," Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "West Side Story," David Fincher's Herman Mankiewicz biographical drama "Mank" — has been completed, and the movies are in various states of postproduction.

Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" was ready to premiere at Cannes in May, although that film festival has been postponed. Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul's latest, the Tilda Swinton-led drama "Memoria," was likely heading for Cannes, too, as was Leos Carax's musical "Annette," starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Spike Lee has announced that work is completed on his drama "Da 5 Bloods."

But the marketplace for these movies will depend on how long the COVID-19 outbreak lasts and how the current pandemic might alter the landscape once the self-isolation and social distancing ends. When theaters reopen, there could be a glut of postponed movies vying for release dates and screens, and there might not be enough of either to accommodate the backlog.

"Everyone's freaking out right now," said a veteran awards consultant. "A month ago, we were so done thinking about the Oscars. Now, I'd give everything just to be able to focus on something so trivial again."