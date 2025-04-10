Cornyn, Paxton trade early attacks in closely watched Texas GOP Senate primary

Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump who was first elected to the Texas statehouse in 2002, is starting his campaign by framing himself an outsider and telling voters on his website that he will take on ''career politicians'' in Washington. Among Paxton's recurring criticisms of Cornyn — who has served in Congress since 2002 — was the senator's support of a bipartisan gun control bill after the 2022 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which a teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.