The Vikings secondary was thinned to the end of the bench during the last game against the Packers, a 28-22 win at Lambeau Field in the middle of an otherwise forgettable 2020 season, but Sunday might be a little different.

Safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Patrick Peterson are set to return to practice Wednesday after both were cleared to do so. Smith, who tested positive Nov. 7 in Baltimore, was activated from the COVID list after the minimum 10-day quarantine required from unvaccinated players who test positive.

Peterson has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window. But the expectation since Peterson injured his hamstring Oct. 17 in Carolina is he'll have a chance to return Sunday against the Packers.

"We'll see how he practices [Wednesday]," coach Mike Zimmer said.

Center Garrett Bradbury will also return to practice Wednesday after testing positive Nov. 4. However, Mason Cole could still remain in the starting lineup, per Zimmer, as Bradbury returns from illness and was struggling in his third NFL season.