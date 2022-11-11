ITHACA, N.Y. — Chris Manon's 17 points helped Cornell defeat SUNY-Delhi 114-57 on Thursday night.
Manon also had six rebounds for the Big Red (1-1). Greg Dolan scored 16 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Nazir Williams recorded 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).
The Broncos (0-1) were led by Marven Louissaint, who posted 10 points and three steals. Fauzi Cizmesija-Ulmer added 10 points and two steals for SUNY-Delhi. Gustarling Louis also had six points.
NEXT UP
Cornell visits Saint Francis (PA) in its next matchup on Monday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
