WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Chris Manon and Keller Boothby each scored 12 points to help Cornell defeat Monmouth 81-63 on Friday.
Manon also contributed three steals for the Big Red (5-1). Boothby shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.
The Hawks (0-6) were led by Jack Collins, who posted 17 points and four steals. Klemen Vuga added 15 points and three steals for Monmouth. Tahron Allen also had 15 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Hawks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
