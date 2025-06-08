Cori Dyke scores late goal in the Orlando Pride's 1-0 win over the Houston Dash

Cori Dyke scored her first National Women's Soccer League goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to give the Orlando Pride a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash on Saturday night.
Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Kansas City Current won 2-1 on the road over NJ/NY Gotham FC; Angel City was held to a 2-2 tie by the Chicago Stars in Los Angeles; and Bay FC defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 at home.
In the dying moments at Inter & Co Stadium, the ball ricocheted to Dyke's feet after a save from Dash goalkeeper Abby Smith. Dyke, who was subbed into the game at halftime, settled the ball quickly with one touch and unleashed a shot inside the near post on the half volley.
A defensive Houston side, which started the game without a recognized center forward, withstood a barrage of pressure from Orlando in the second half. The Pride (7-3-1) finished with 22 shot attempts. Smith made seven saves, while nine shots were blocked by Dash players.
The Dash (3-6-2) are now winless in three games.
Chawinga and Cooper star as Current beats Gotham 2-1
Temwa Chawinga and Michelle Cooper scored and notched an assist each as the first-place Kansas City Current defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-1 at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday.
The Current (9-2-0), who have won four in a row, took an early lead with Cooper opening the scoring in the third minute. The U.S. women's national team forward drilled the ball into the net from 10 yards out after Chawinga had intercepted a pass from Emily Sonnett just outside the box.