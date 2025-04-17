Corey Seager gets 3 hits and 2 RBIs as the Rangers beat the Angels 3-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager and Jake Burger each had three hits, and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Seager also drove in two runs in Texas' seventh consecutive home win. It was Burger's first multihit game with the Rangers.
Patrick Corbin (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his first win with his new team. He struck out six and walked one.
Luke Jackson worked a perfect ninth — on six pitches — for his sixth save of the season.
Angels right-hander José Soriano (2-2) was tagged for 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. But he limited the Rangers to three runs — all in the second.
Dustin Harris doubled and scored on Burger's single. Seager drove in two more on a bases-loaded single with two down.
Los Angeles got on the board on a run-scoring infield single by Luis Rengifo in the sixth. Shawn Armstrong ended the threat by striking out Jorge Soler.
Key moment