SANDY, Utah — Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.
Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th.
Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).
RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers volleyball falls to No. 1 Texas in four sets
No. 4 Minnesota was hurt by 19 service errors, including two late in the fourth set.
Sports
Bogaerts' grand slam backs Wacha, Red Sox beat Twins 6-5
Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, J.D. Martinez also homered to back Michael Wacha's strong start for Boston and the Red Sox held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Timmy Trumpet plays horn, Nimmo saves Mets in 2-1 win vs LAD
Brandon Nimmo made an amazing grab, Timmy Trumpet blew his horn and Edwin Díaz shut the door.
Sports
White Sox end 5-game skid behind Lynn, beat Royals 4-2
Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Sports
Parker scores 22, Sky beat Sun 85-77 to even the series
Candace Parker scored 22 points and the Chicago Sky evened the semifinal series with an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs Wednesday night.