EMMITSBURG, Md. — Josh Corbin scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Mount St. Mary's 68-59 on Sunday.

Corbin was 7 of 11 shooting (6 for 10 from distance) for the Colonials (5-7). Enoch Cheeks added 19 points while shooting 6 for 17 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four steals. Kahliel Spear went 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding four blocks.

The Mountaineers (5-7) were led in scoring by Malik Jefferson, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb added 12 points for Mount St. Mary's. Dakota Leffew also had 12 points.

