CHICAGO — Jahsean Corbett registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Chicago State beat Tennessee State 59-49 on Saturday.

Coreyoun Rushin had 15 points and the Cougars (3-5) snapped their five-game losing streak. Brandon Betson added 12 points.

Kassim Nicholson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (1-6), who have now lost four straight games. Emmanuel Dowuona added nine rebounds.

Carlos Marshall Jr., who was second on the Tigers in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, was held to only 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com