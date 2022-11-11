DENVER — Tyree Corbett finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to help Denver defeat Division III-member Colorado College 90-68 on Thursday night.
Lukas Kisunas scored 18 points and added six rebounds. for the Pioneers (2-0). Justin Mullins finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Scott Ruegg led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points. Dinari Boykin added 16 points and three steals for Colorado College. Leo Magnus also had seven points.
NEXT UP
Denver hosts Sacramento State in its next matchup on Monday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Crucial sequence leads to U men's hockey defeat against Penn State
The top-rated Gophers went on the power play late in the second period with the score tied 1-1. Not only did the Nittany Lions kill the penalty, they scored shortly after the teams were at equal strength and went on to a 4-2 victory at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Sports
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Gophers gymnastics team signs seven — a program record
Among the gymnasts signing Wednesday with Minnesota were Jordyn Lyden of Stillwater High School, and Sophia Nguyen of Hopkins High School.
Sports
Pullin's shot lifts UC Riverside over Loyola Marymount 81-79
Zyon Pullin sank a jumper with 1 second left, finishing with 23 points, to rally UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.
High Schools
Rosemount rolls to Class 6A football quarterfinal victory over Centennial
The Irish benefited from a touchdown on a blocked punt and a good punt return to midfield in the first half to set up another touchdown.