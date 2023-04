Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

LIVERPOOL, England — Corach Rambler, the 8-1 favorite, produced a strong finish to win the Grand National after the world-famous horse race was delayed for 15 minutes Saturday because animal rights activists scaled fences around the perimeter of the course and got onto the track.

It gave trainer Lucinda Russell a second victory in the Grand National in its 175th edition.

Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox jumped the last in front and came home in front of Vanillier. Gaillard Du Mesnil was third.

The race took place after three people were arrested in connection with a plan by the activists to disrupt the race, which they succeeded in doing. All three were arrested on ''suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance,'' Merseyside Police said.

With about 30 minutes to go until the scheduled start of 5:15 p.m. local time (1615 GMT), some of the activists from an estimated group of 300 climbed the high fences around Aintree racecourse and got onto the track. Some apparently attempted to handcuff themselves to the obstacles before being taken away by police and security officials, who were seen shaking the perimeter fences to prevent other activists mounting them.

The race was briefly delayed as a result and the 39 horses were kept in the parade ring.

