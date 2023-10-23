The Vikings are underdogs as they try to build momentum from last week's victory over the Bears in Chicago. The outcome of the game could have an impact is how the team handles itself at the NFL trade deadline next week.
Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
TV: ABC, ESPN Radio: 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 225, 226.
Phillies fans turn Citizens Bank Park into '4 hours of hell' during Red October
The wolfman mask is retired. Even without a costume, one of the founding fathers of the Wolf Pack — a band of Philadelphia Phillies fans that once commandeered a section of cheap seats at the Vet — still roots for his favorite team from a considerable distance.
Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss six to eight weeks after being injured in the team's game over the weekend against the New York Rangers.
Vikings-49ers: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Winning often just isn't quite enough
Runner Isabel Mahoney of Monticello has won three times and finished second four times. She sees that as room for improvement.
Vikings Kickoff: Your guide to Monday night's game against the 49ers
The Vikings are trying to win for the first time at home— and maybe avoid a major roster shakeup at the trade deadline. Tap here for all the Star Tribune's game-week coverage and more.