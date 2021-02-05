TOP STORIES

See the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket pass in front of the moon: Astrophotographer Trevor Mahlmann captured this extremely high quality footage of the most recent SpaceX vehicle flying in front of the moon this week.

Oscar winner, "Sound of Music" star Christopher Plummer dies : Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.

: When it comes to their pooches, local pet owners tend toward the classics. After being rescued in Minnesota, bald eagle Freedom has new home in New Jersey: Freedom, a bald eagle that made headlines in 2016 after he was daringly rescued on July 4th by a U.S. Army veteran, has a new home.

Would it really be better if the Twins didn't reward drug cheaters? Should the Twins stop signing players who have been caught using performance enhancing drugs? That would be an admirable stand — and also get the entire front office fired, writes Jim Souhan.

: In a wide-ranging interview on the Daily Delivery podcast, Childress gave his assessments of some of the most important QBs in your world. What's next for the suddenly idle Wild? By starting a new season at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL signed up to take a run at the unprecedented. The Wild was largely unaffected through January, but now is in limbo after an apparent outbreak of COVID-19. It became the sixth NHL team to be shut down this season, with games postponed at least through the middle of next week. During this pause, the team's training facilities are closed and players will be quarantining while continuing to undergo daily testing.

Why everyone seems to be hitting a pandemic wall right now: "The past few weeks of the coronavirus crisis have been especially taxing on our mental health. Here's why, and some advice on coping," writes Julia Riles for the Huffington Post.

Feb. 5, 2014: With an ice wall formed from the running water from a small creek as a backdrop, Steve Ramberg skied down the Cascade River at Cascade River State Park on the North Shore of Lake Superior. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)