TOP STORIES
- Coast Guard rescues 66 people from ice floes adrift on Wisconsin bay: Ice boats and helicopters were used to bring the people who were ice fishing to safety Thursday in Door County. Three separate ice floes broke away after cracks developed between the shore and groups of people, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
- Minneapolis has 200 fewer police officers available to work: Minneapolis has about 200 fewer police officers available to work as the city tries to rebound from a violent year and prepare for more potential unrest. In the short term, the city is seeking aid from other law enforcement agencies as it plans for the March trial for former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with killing George Floyd. To build up the ranks in the long term, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is asking the City Council to release $6.4 million to hire additional officers.
- Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive: Coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt announced that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It means about 1,000 active duty military personnel will deploy to help state vaccination centers.
- Biden meets with House Democrats in push for $1.9T virus relief plan: President Joe Biden met Friday with leading House Democrats who aim to put his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on a fast track to becoming law, drawing on new signs of strain in the economy to push for its approval. The Senate early Friday approved a measure that would let Democrats muscle the relief plan through the chamber without Republican support.
- Minneapolis Park Board votes to stop permitting homeless camps: A divided board ended last summer's directives that set up the sanctuary program and will let agencies that specialize in human services take the lead.
- Surprise tax forms reveal extent of unemployment fraud in U.S.: Unemployment agencies across the country were bombarded with so many claims during the pandemic that many struggled to distinguish the correct from the criminal. Now, simple tax forms — barely enough to fill a half-sheet of paper — are revealing the extent of the identity theft that made state-run unemployment offices lucrative targets for fraud after millions of people lost their jobs during the pandemic.
- Legislators push to shrink Minnesota's carbon footprint to zero by 2050: Gov. Tim Walz has called for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, but a group of lawmakers want even more ambitious targets for tackling climate change in Minnesota.
- Video of Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips' apology to colleagues of color goes viral: Video of Minnesota Third District Rep. Dean Phillips went viral on Thursday, after he apologized to members of color in the U.S. House for comments he made during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
- Sex offenders at Moose Lake end 14-day hunger strike after reaching deal with state officials A group of men held at a sex offender treatment center in Moose Lake, Minn., have ended a two-week hunger strike, after state officials agreed to discuss possible changes to the program that holds offenders indefinitely past the end of their criminal sentences.
- "High position" drug dealer pleads guilty to 3-pound meth bust in Minnesota: A man who was arrested in St. Peter, Minn. with 1,325 grams — just shy of three pounds — of methamphetamine pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to being part of a drug-dealing conspiracy.
- After harassment allegations, Anoka County commissioner faces calls to resign: Constituents are calling for Anoka County Commissioner Matt Look to resign or be stripped of leadership duties and one colleague is pitching a new code of ethics after allegations that Look harassed a resident.
WATCH THIS
See the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket pass in front of the moon: Astrophotographer Trevor Mahlmann captured this extremely high quality footage of the most recent SpaceX vehicle flying in front of the moon this week.
Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.
TRENDING
- Oscar winner, "Sound of Music" star Christopher Plummer dies: Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.
- These are the top dog names in the Twin Cities: When it comes to their pooches, local pet owners tend toward the classics.
- After being rescued in Minnesota, bald eagle Freedom has new home in New Jersey: Freedom, a bald eagle that made headlines in 2016 after he was daringly rescued on July 4th by a U.S. Army veteran, has a new home.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Would it really be better if the Twins didn't reward drug cheaters? Should the Twins stop signing players who have been caught using performance enhancing drugs? That would be an admirable stand — and also get the entire front office fired, writes Jim Souhan.
- Ex-Vikings coach Brad Childress on Mahomes, Rodgers, Favre and Cousins: In a wide-ranging interview on the Daily Delivery podcast, Childress gave his assessments of some of the most important QBs in your world.
- What's next for the suddenly idle Wild? By starting a new season at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL signed up to take a run at the unprecedented. The Wild was largely unaffected through January, but now is in limbo after an apparent outbreak of COVID-19. It became the sixth NHL team to be shut down this season, with games postponed at least through the middle of next week. During this pause, the team's training facilities are closed and players will be quarantining while continuing to undergo daily testing.
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.
WORTH A CLICK
Why everyone seems to be hitting a pandemic wall right now: "The past few weeks of the coronavirus crisis have been especially taxing on our mental health. Here's why, and some advice on coping," writes Julia Riles for the Huffington Post.
TALKERS TRIVIA
Want to win a $15 gift card of your choice? It's Friday, so that means it's time for another trivia question. The correct answer to this question can be found in a story that appeared in Talkers this week. We can't prevent you from simply Googling the answer, so Googling is encouraged! E-mail your answer to talkers@startribune.com by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. A winner will be selected at random from the correct responses. That lucky reader will receive a $15 card of their choice from one of several retailers — Best Buy, Target, Holiday or Menards — as well as a shout-out in Monday's newsletter.
Here is this week's question: Which U.S. company unveiled plans for a helix-shaped headquarters in Arlington, Va.?
Good luck!
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Feb. 5, 2014: With an ice wall formed from the running water from a small creek as a backdrop, Steve Ramberg skied down the Cascade River at Cascade River State Park on the North Shore of Lake Superior. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)