TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

Residents of Mammoth Lakes, Calif., dig their buried cars out during massive snowstorm: The ski-resort town near Yosemite National Park was expecting a massive winter storm to drop up to 10 feet of snow.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

Warroad, Minn., comes together on a 2.5-mile skate path : It all started when three men decided to connect the three ice rinks they had constructed in their backyards on the meandering Warroad River. One man took his ATV and started plowing. That became a three-quarters of a mile ice path on the meandering river. Then they figured: Why not keep going?

: It all started when three men decided to connect the three ice rinks they had constructed in their backyards on the meandering Warroad River. One man took his ATV and started plowing. That became a three-quarters of a mile ice path on the meandering river. Then they figured: Why not keep going? Should you really let your car run on cold mornings before driving it? That advice from dad made sense decades ago. Now, not so much.

That advice from dad made sense decades ago. Now, not so much. The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From cinnamon bread to pulled pork, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past 7 days.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

The Vikings could trade for Deshaun Watson, but should they? It's rare that a quarterback of his age and skill set would become available.

It's rare that a quarterback of his age and skill set would become available. Mom asks. Facebook answers. Photo plea for daughter's milestone goes viral. Betsy Kneepkens didn't think she'd get to have photo evidence of her daughter's anticipated 3,000th career point with Duluth Marshall. She'll get that — and more.

Betsy Kneepkens didn't think she'd get to have photo evidence of her daughter's anticipated 3,000th career point with Duluth Marshall. She'll get that — and more. Falvey values flexibility in players, contracts in reshaping Twins: In these unpredictable times, Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey is always looking for the pieces to an ever-changing puzzle, writes Jim Souhan.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

The famous children's author and the wrongly imprisoned Black Panther: When Madeleine L'Engle, the prolific author ofA Wrinkle in Time,began exchanging letters with a Black Panther imprisoned for a murder he didn't commit, neither could have imagined what the relationship would yield, writes Abigail Santamaria for Vanity Fair.

TALKERS TRIVIA

Want to win a $15 gift card of your choice? It's Friday, so that means it's time for another trivia question. The correct answer to this question can be found in a story that appeared in Talkers this week. We can't prevent you from simply Googling the answer, so Googling is encouraged! E-mail your answer to talkers@startribune.com by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. A winner will be selected at random from the correct responses. That lucky reader will receive a $15 card of their choice from one of several retailers — Best Buy, Target, Holiday or Menards — as well as a shout-out in Monday's newsletter.

Here is this week's question: Target is partnering with which iconic clothing company to launch an exclusive home and lifestyle collection?

Good luck!

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Jan. 29, 2019: Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, held his black lab Lucy while service dog Daniel from Pawsitivity Service Dogs checked out the press conference room at the State Capitol. Republicans introduced "Raven's Bill," which would designate the Labrador Retriever as the official dog breed of Minnesota. (Photo: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)