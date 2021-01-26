TOP STORIES

Relay runner closes an enormous gap in an astounding victory : University of Michigan freshman Ziyah Holman turned on the afterburners to close a four-second deficit in the final leg of the 4x400 relay at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational earlier this month in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Minnesota teacher stands out on "The Bachelor" : A Minnesota elementary school teacher has wowed "The Bachelor" star Matt James, as well as the show's fans.

First Avenue nightclub is open for business again, sort of : Yes, live music is back at Minnesota's most famous room for it. It comes with stringent, new restrictions, though. It costs a bit more, too.

HBO's "Real Sports" spotlights North High School and its football coach: The pandemic isn't keeping newsmagazine shows from making the trip to Minneapolis.

Trade Cousins? Good luck in this QB market. Two things can be true at the same time: There can be little or no chance Kirk Cousins will be traded or should be traded ... and yet it will still be the thing that more Vikings fans talk about and wish for more than anything else.

An extremely early guess at which teams will make the NCAA hockey tourney : Because of COVID-19, how the men's tournament committee will choose its 16 teams is a work in progress. Here's a far-off projection of the field, which could have a strong Minnesota flavor among the top seeds.

Gophers fans need to get used to annual rumors of Fleck's departure: A young, energetic coach that has a good track record? Yes, other teams are going to express their interest in hiring him, writes Chip Scoggins.

The 50 best cult movies of all time: "From 'The Room' to 'Eraserhead' to 'Rocky Horror,' these are the best movies to ever inspire deep obsession," the staff of the Ringer reports.

Jan. 26, 2018: Kittens face off on the gridiron at Hallmark Channel Stadium during the Kitten Bowl event at Super Bowl Live in Minneapolis. Onlookers were given the chance to see dozens of kittens available for adoption in three different scenes — tailgating, a locker room and the field. Kitten Bowl V aired on the Hallmark Channel on Super Bowl Sunday. (Photo: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune)