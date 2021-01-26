TOP STORIES
- For football star killed in Minneapolis shooting, returning home was "the worst mistake": Former Minneapolis North football star Charles Royston Jr. is being mourned, gunned down earlier this month after returning home early from college.
- Nation's first case of Brazilian COVID variant found in Minnesota: The nation's first-known COVID-19 infection that involves a more contagious Brazilian coronavirus strain has been identified in a Minnesota resident who recently traveled to Brazil, the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday.
- Minnesota seniors experience mixed results with new COVID-19 vaccine lottery system: Some Minnesotans experienced delays with the state's new COVID-19 vaccine sign up system Tuesday morning, while others were able to get in fairly quickly. State officials retooled the vaccine rollout to those 65 and over after many people experienced frustrating delays last week when the appointment system was first launched. Rather than making appointments at one of nine community vaccine clinics, people now must register to be placed in a lottery that will randomly choose who will get one of the coveted slots.
- 2 admit setting fires at Minneapolis target HQ amid riot over false rumor: Two men have pleaded guilty to setting fires last summer inside Target's world headquarters in downtown Minneapolis amid rioting over a false rumor that a Black man had been killed by police.
- Twitter permanently bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: Mike Lindell, the Minnesota businessman and backer of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that Twitter's decision to permanently suspend him is the climax of an intentional, weekslong effort by the social media company to silence him and added it will not stop his efforts to prove the 2020 presidential election was rigged. A Twitter spokesman told the Associated Press early Tuesday that it suspended Lindell's account due to "repeated violations" of its civic integrity policy. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation.
- Walz's school spending plan has racial equity focus: Improving the public school experience for students of color, and helping all students and schools come back from devastation wrought by the pandemic, are the major goals of an education proposal that Gov. Tim Walz outlined Monday.
- McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Monday he had essentially accomplished his goal after two Democratic senators said they would not agree to changing the rules to end the filibuster, which would require a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation. Without the support of all Democratic senators, a rules change would fail.
- Bankrupt Christopher & Banks to lay off 361 workers as it closes Plymouth headquarters: Beleaguered women's retailer Christopher & Banks has begun to lay off more than 350 corporate employees at its Plymouth headquarters and distribution center as it works to close its stores as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.
- Polaris introduces more than 120 new products in 2020: Polaris Inc. introduced more than 120 new products in 2020 as it met increased consumer interest in the outdoors, fueled by the pandemic, and doubled its earnings in the fourth quarter.
- In year of canceled traditions, mushers say Beargrease race is "a bright spot": Other dog sled races have been canceled, but the North Shore's Beargrease marathon will start Sunday, albeit with some modifications.
Relay runner closes an enormous gap in an astounding victory : University of Michigan freshman Ziyah Holman turned on the afterburners to close a four-second deficit in the final leg of the 4x400 relay at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational earlier this month in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Minnesota teacher stands out on "The Bachelor": A Minnesota elementary school teacher has wowed "The Bachelor" star Matt James, as well as the show's fans.
- First Avenue nightclub is open for business again, sort of: Yes, live music is back at Minnesota's most famous room for it. It comes with stringent, new restrictions, though. It costs a bit more, too.
- HBO's "Real Sports" spotlights North High School and its football coach: The pandemic isn't keeping newsmagazine shows from making the trip to Minneapolis.
- Trade Cousins? Good luck in this QB market. Two things can be true at the same time: There can be little or no chance Kirk Cousins will be traded or should be traded ... and yet it will still be the thing that more Vikings fans talk about and wish for more than anything else.
- An extremely early guess at which teams will make the NCAA hockey tourney: Because of COVID-19, how the men's tournament committee will choose its 16 teams is a work in progress. Here's a far-off projection of the field, which could have a strong Minnesota flavor among the top seeds.
- Gophers fans need to get used to annual rumors of Fleck's departure: A young, energetic coach that has a good track record? Yes, other teams are going to express their interest in hiring him, writes Chip Scoggins.
Jan. 26, 2018: Kittens face off on the gridiron at Hallmark Channel Stadium during the Kitten Bowl event at Super Bowl Live in Minneapolis. Onlookers were given the chance to see dozens of kittens available for adoption in three different scenes — tailgating, a locker room and the field. Kitten Bowl V aired on the Hallmark Channel on Super Bowl Sunday. (Photo: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune)