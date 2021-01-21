TOP STORIES
- After tumultuous year, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he's running for re-election: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday announced plans to run for re-election, following a tumultuous year in which the city grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, George Floyd's death, and riots that devastated some parts of the city.
- Minnesota pharmacies ask to be included in COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Minnesota pharmacies and health care providers are asking to be tapped to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as residents clamor for a coveted appointment at one of just nine administration sites scattered across the state.
- Biden to sign virus measures, requires masks travel: Deep in the deadliest coronavirus wave and facing worrisome new mutations, President Joe Biden will kick off his national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks — including a requirement that Americans mask up for travel. Amazon is offering its colossal operations network and advanced technologies to assist the president in his vow to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office.
- An emotional Inauguration Day for Minnesotans in Congress: Most of Minnesota's congressional delegation, Democrats and Republicans alike, were on hand Wednesday to witness the tensest transfer of presidential power in modern U.S. history. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who helped host the inaugural ceremony, framed the proceedings against a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol two weeks to the day earlier and just a few feet away. With armed security omnipresent and pandemic protocols in effect, it was an inauguration like no other.
- Minnesota surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths: COVID-19 vaccinations of senior citizens started at nine test sites in Minnesota on Thursday, the latest effort to contain a pandemic that has caused more than 6,000 deaths of state residents. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 32 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 6,011 only 28 days after surpassing 5,000. The state also reported 1,292 newly diagnosed infections, bringing that total to 450,762. We are tracking the spread of COVID-19 here. Check out our zip code map to see where the virus is spreading fastest in Minnesota.
- Judge denies request to delay Chauvin's trial in Floyd death: A Minnesota judge said he won't reconsider his decision to hold a March trial for the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for several minutes even though the Black man said he couldn't breathe, according to a ruling made public Thursday.
- Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs in December: Minnesota lost nearly 50,000 jobs last month when renewed business restrictions on restaurants, bars, and gyms were took force. It was the second straight month that the state had lost more jobs than it added since April, according to data released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
- Minneapolis will recoup part of the cost for Trump's October 2019 rally: The mayor of Minneapolis said Thursday the city has reached a settlement with the operators of the Target Center to help pay for the cost of hosting President Donald Trump's rally in October 2019.
- Shooting in St. Paul leaves two men dead: A burst of gunfire in St. Paul early Thursday left two men fatally shot on a sidewalk and no one arrested, police said. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Payne Avenue and North Street, just west of Swede Hollow Park, according to police.
- Minneapolis Third Precinct officers move to second temporary location: Minneapolis police officers assigned to the Third Precinct are now working out of a new downtown location, their second temporary base since the precinctburned in the riotingthat followed George Floyd's death.
WATCH THIS
Deck is no match for 10-foot waves on Alaskan coast: An intense winter storm produced high winds and massive waves that made short work of the deck on this house in Ketchikan, Alaska, earlier this month.
Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.
TRENDING
- The story behind the caveman encased in ice in a Minneapolis park: A lot of scary things come out of the deep, polar vortex of a Minnesota winter. Zug Zug, a cave man encased in a block of "ice," popped up at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Now his long-lost companion, Zarah, is out there awaiting discovery.
- Why you should revisit "Moonstruck," plus six other things to watch this week: Here are some picks to lift your spirits and expand your pandemic playlist.
- The handwarming story of how Bernie Sanders got those inauguration mittens: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont sits alone at the inauguration ceremony in a beige parka, legs and arms crossed, socially distanced. Hugging his hands are a pair of large mittens bearing a white and brown pattern. They look soft. They look warm. They look vaguely familiar. Of all the historic images from the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president, this might be the most unexpected. But a photo of Sanders bundled up against the Washington cold went viral almost immediately.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Why acquiring Happ could be the kind of boring move that wins titles: The Twins' one-year deal for the left-handed pitcher was met with a collective "meh" from a lot of fans, but it was necessary.
- Like America, sports world also needs a good dose of healing: There was a fresh start Wednesday in Washington, and there should be a desire for this to carry over to sports, which kicked off this week with more embarrassment, writes Patrick Reusse.
- Lindsey Vonn to make broadcast debut this weekend: The women's World Cup skiing record holder will serve as an analyst for the Olympic Channel and NBCSN.
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.
WORTH A CLICK
Can Robert Bigelow (and the rest of us) survive death? "What's across the River Styx? Robert Thomas Bigelow would like to know. Wouldn't anyone, especially now? But Mr. Bigelow is not just anyone, or any 75-year-old mourning a wife and confronting his own mortality. He's a maverick Las Vegas real estate and aerospace mogul with billionaire allure and the resources to fund his restless curiosity embracing outer and inner space, U.F.O.s and the spirit realm. Now he's offering nearly$1 million in prizesfor the best evidence for 'the survival of consciousness after permanent bodily death,'" Ralph Blumenthal reports for the New York Times.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Jan. 21, 2019: Sam Strange tucked Richard Young into what they called their Squeezebox for the final illusion of their short set at Mall of America. The British illusionist duo Young & Strange were promoting their upcoming four-night run at the State Theatre in Minneapolis as part of the Champions of Magic tour with three other illusionists. (Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)