TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

Deck is no match for 10-foot waves on Alaskan coast: An intense winter storm produced high winds and massive waves that made short work of the deck on this house in Ketchikan, Alaska, earlier this month.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

The story behind the caveman encased in ice in a Minneapolis park : A lot of scary things come out of the deep, polar vortex of a Minnesota winter. Zug Zug, a cave man encased in a block of "ice," popped up at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Now his long-lost companion, Zarah, is out there awaiting discovery.

: A lot of scary things come out of the deep, polar vortex of a Minnesota winter. Zug Zug, a cave man encased in a block of "ice," popped up at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Now his long-lost companion, Zarah, is out there awaiting discovery. Why you should revisit "Moonstruck," plus six other things to watch this week : Here are some picks to lift your spirits and expand your pandemic playlist.

: Here are some picks to lift your spirits and expand your pandemic playlist. The handwarming story of how Bernie Sanders got those inauguration mittens: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont sits alone at the inauguration ceremony in a beige parka, legs and arms crossed, socially distanced. Hugging his hands are a pair of large mittens bearing a white and brown pattern. They look soft. They look warm. They look vaguely familiar. Of all the historic images from the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president, this might be the most unexpected. But a photo of Sanders bundled up against the Washington cold went viral almost immediately.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

Why acquiring Happ could be the kind of boring move that wins titles : The Twins' one-year deal for the left-handed pitcher was met with a collective "meh" from a lot of fans, but it was necessary.

: The Twins' one-year deal for the left-handed pitcher was met with a collective "meh" from a lot of fans, but it was necessary. Like America, sports world also needs a good dose of healing : There was a fresh start Wednesday in Washington, and there should be a desire for this to carry over to sports, which kicked off this week with more embarrassment, writes Patrick Reusse.

: There was a fresh start Wednesday in Washington, and there should be a desire for this to carry over to sports, which kicked off this week with more embarrassment, writes Patrick Reusse. Lindsey Vonn to make broadcast debut this weekend: The women's World Cup skiing record holder will serve as an analyst for the Olympic Channel and NBCSN.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

Can Robert Bigelow (and the rest of us) survive death? "What's across the River Styx? Robert Thomas Bigelow would like to know. Wouldn't anyone, especially now? But Mr. Bigelow is not just anyone, or any 75-year-old mourning a wife and confronting his own mortality. He's a maverick Las Vegas real estate and aerospace mogul with billionaire allure and the resources to fund his restless curiosity embracing outer and inner space, U.F.O.s and the spirit realm. Now he's offering nearly$1 million in prizesfor the best evidence for 'the survival of consciousness after permanent bodily death,'" Ralph Blumenthal reports for the New York Times.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Jan. 21, 2019: Sam Strange tucked Richard Young into what they called their Squeezebox for the final illusion of their short set at Mall of America. The British illusionist duo Young & Strange were promoting their upcoming four-night run at the State Theatre in Minneapolis as part of the Champions of Magic tour with three other illusionists. (Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)