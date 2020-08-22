BRADENTON, Fla. — Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 24 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 23 points and nine assists, and the Chicago Sky never trailed in their 87-76 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
Allie Quigley added 15 points for the Sky (10-4), who have won four straight to pull within a game of the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm.
Vandersloot, Quigley and Copper scored all of Chicago's points during a 24-7 run that made it 27-10 late in the first quarter and the Fever never again challenged.
Candice Dupree led Indiana (5-8) with 18 points, Kelsey Mitchell scored 16, and Natalie Achonwa 15.
