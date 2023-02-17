The Wyandotte (Michigan) Police Department opened an investigation in January after one officer was suspected of stealing another officer's lunch while he was out of the room. The "Today" show reported that Officer Cade Barwig was called away from the break room to assist in the jail; when he returned, K-9 Officer Ice was seen licking his chops, and Barwig's salami muenster sandwich was nowhere to be seen. "Officer Ice has invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and, quite frankly, is not cooperating with the investigation," the department posted on its Facebook page. Several attorneys offered to represent Ice in court, but the department decided not to file charges.

Big tippers

Jesse and Deedee O'Dell of Tulsa, Okla., normally spend around $10 for their Starbucks coffees, but on Jan. 7, their bill was considerably more, KOKI-TV reported. A few days later, when Deedee tried to use her credit card at a mall, it was declined. That's when the couple discovered that Starbucks had given itself a $4,444.44 tip on their $10.90 bill. They contacted the district manager, who said there'd been an "issue" with the network, although a Starbucks representative acknowledged later that "possible human error" could have been the cause.

Quite a deal

A couple in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke left on an extended trip in January 2022, CTV News reported. When they returned home months later, they discovered that their house had been sold and the new owners had moved in. Police said a man and woman impersonated the owners, hired a real estate agent and listed the property using fake identification. Police are still looking for the impostors.

Ignoring the rules

On Jan. 16, Brazilian attorney Leandro Mathias de Novaes brought his mother to a hospital in Sao Paolo, where she was scheduled for an MRI. Before they both entered the MRI room, the New York Post reported, they were asked to remove any metal objects and signed a form detailing the protocols, but Novaes opted to not remove, or disclose, his concealed weapon. When the MRI's magnetic field yanked the pistol from his waistband, it fired and struck him in the stomach. He was hospitalized for three weeks.

Zoo antics

Jose Ruben Nava, former director of the zoo in Chilpancingo, Mexico, has drawn the public's ire after officials learned that he slaughtered four pygmy goats to serve at the zoo's year-end dinner, MSN reported. Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, director of wildlife for the state's environment department, said serving the goat meat "put the health of the people who ate them at risk because these animals were not fit for human consumption." Nava, who was fired, also is accused of trading a zebra for tools.

Least competent criminal

Early on the morning of Feb. 5, 20-year-old Lantz Kurtz broke into a gas station in Palm Coast, Fla., and stole various items. He made his escape, apparently unaware that he'd left a big clue behind: his debit card, Fox35-TV reported. Officers responding to the alarm found the card and tracked down Kurtz.

