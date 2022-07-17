Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Cooper, the miniature pinscher, has been found.

The last remaining dog that went missing after a burglary Thursday at St. Paul Paws, a dog day care, boarding and grooming business on University Avenue, was spotted by rail workers and retrieved.

Three dogs went missing last week during the burglary, according to police.

One of the three wayward dogs was found about 1 p.m. Thursday by police and animal control and the other was returned home after concerned citizens in Minneapolis "corralled him and contacted the owner by the info on his tag," St. Paul police said in a tweet.

No arrests have been made, police said.