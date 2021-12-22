FAIRFAX, Va. — Devon Cooper had 18 points as George Mason routed American 67-44 on Tuesday night.
Cooper made 5 of 7 3-pointers.
D'Shawn Schwartz had 15 points for George Mason (7-5). Xavier Johnson added six assists.
Johnny O'Neil had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-8). Marvin Bragg added six rebounds.
Colin Smalls, the Eagles' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Towns dealing with COVID-19 surge better now than with outbreak last year
The Timberwolves have five players out because of league health and safety protocols although Karl-Anthony Towns is still playing and has gotten a booster shot already.
The Wolves Beat
Towns expects more out of shorthanded Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns said after Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks the Wolves didn't live up to the culture they're trying to build.
Wolves
Down three starters, Wolves come up short in Dallas
The Mavericks and Timberwolves both played Tuesday's game without key players, but Dallas did more with less in a 114-102 victory.
Wild
NHL players won't go to China for Olympics because of virus concerns
Faced with the prospect of long quarantine periods should they test positive for COVID-19 during the Olympics, NHL players reached the decision to pull out of the Beijing Games.
Wild
Wild has three key players injured as it heads to Christmas break
Center Joel Eriksson Ek was sidelined in Monday's loss in Dallas, joining Jordan Greenway and Jared Spurgeon on the sidelines.