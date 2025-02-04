Cooper Kupp says the Rams intend to trade him. He's disappointed to end his 8 years with the team

Kupp’s future with the Rams was an obvious question mark because he is signed for the next two seasons as part of the three-year, $80.1 million contract extension he got after having one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history in 2021-22. He would have taken up nearly $30 million in cap space next season, but the Rams could clear a large chunk of that by releasing or trading him with a post-June 1 designation.