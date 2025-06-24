Cooper Flagg set to become Mavericks' new main man as the expected No. 1 pick in NBA draft

NEW YORK — Cooper Flagg and his Duke teammates were together celebrating a victory over North Carolina the night of Feb. 1 when one of them saw the news that had rocked the basketball world.
The Dallas Mavericks were trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
''We just all started going crazy,'' Flagg said Tuesday. ''It was such a shock. Like, it was craziness.''
Now Flagg is set to take Doncic's place as the franchise superstar in Dallas.
Flagg is expected to be selected by the Mavericks with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night after a sensational one-season stopover with the Blue Devils.
Everybody but Flagg seems certain he is the Mavs' man — ''I haven't had that conversation at all,'' he insisted — and there's really no reason for the team to look otherwise. Flagg was the consensus college player of the year, only the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award after averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while leading Duke to the Final Four.
A little more than a month later, the Mavericks turned just a 1.8% chance into a lottery victory, giving them the right to pick first for the second time in franchise history. They brought Flagg in for what he felt was a good workout that lasted more than an hour, though he said they never said he would be their pick.
He's surely one of the few who might believe there's reason to wait until Commissioner Adam Silver announces the selection at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.