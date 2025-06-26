Cooper Flagg is official in what is becoming quite the Duke plan for the Mavericks

DALLAS — The Duke plan is coming together nicely for the Mavericks.
As expected, Dallas took Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night. The sudden fortune of winning the lottery with a 1.8% chance officially paid off about 24 hours after the Mavs agreed on a new contract with Kyrie Irving. The nine-time All-Star guard was the top pick out of Duke 14 years ago.
Once Irving returns from a torn ACL, probably two or three months into next season, a healthy Dallas starting lineup is likely to include three one-and-done Blue Devils. The Mavs got center Dereck Lively II with the 12th overall pick in 2023.
Dallas won the lottery May 12, a little more than three months after the seismic trade of young superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, a move that enraged most of the fan base.
Irving's injury March 3 against Sacramento actually played a role in Dallas ending up with Flagg. It all but ended any realistic playoff hopes for the Mavs, with Davis already sidelined by a groin injury sustained in his Dallas debut a little less than a month before Irving went down.
Davis returned, and the Mavericks secured the last spot in the play-in tournament as the 10th seed in the Western Conference a year after losing to Boston in five games in the NBA Finals.
Dallas won at Sacramento before losing at Memphis with the No. 8 seed in the playoffs at stake. A win there would have kept the Mavs out of the lottery.
There was never much question that Irving would return, and the move was expected when he declined his $43 million player option for 2025-26 and agreed to a $119 million, three-year deal with a player option in the final season.