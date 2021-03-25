Coon Rapids police are seeking the public's help locating a missing teenager.

Gavin Ryan Tessman, 13, is a white male, 5 feet 6, 115 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a dark blue hoodie, green sweat pants, black high-top tennis shoes and possibly carrying a black and red backpack.

Gavin left home on foot at 7:40 a.m. Thursday headed for the school bus. He was spotted that morning on NW. 105th Avenue near NW. Uplander Street in Coon Rapids, but did not arrive at the bus stop at NW 105th Avenue and NW. Quinn Street, or at his school. His laptop was found near the bus stop.

Police said Thursday evening that Gavin was spotted again at 8 a.m. on the north end of the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park near NW. 99th Avenue.

Anyone with information about Gavin's whereabouts is urged to all 911.

