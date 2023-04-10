Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Catherine Huss was struggling to find the swimwear she wanted — items that were high-quality, sophisticated, flattering, and made her feel confident.

So she designed her own.

Catherine Huss

"Bikinis show a lot of skin, and if you want more coverage there are not many options," Huss said. "I thought if I could make something that women love and want to wear, it would be worth it."

Last year, the Coon Rapids native, who now lives in California, created a line of dresses, tops and skirts for women to meet her requirements — including both high-quality design and a commitment to local, ethical production. She launched a company, Siena & Co., raised $30,000 through a Kickstarter campaign and sold apparel to more than 400 customers.

Now she's back with a second line of swimwear and is taking orders through April 13, with delivery set for June. Customers will again places orders and pay in advance through Kickstarter, and Huss will create only enough items to fill those orders.

This year's Retro Collection — which follows the Classic Collection Huss debuted for the 2022 season — includes swim dresses for $168, tops for $148 and bottoms for $88. Customers can mix and match items.

Huss said she got the sewing bug as a teenager while taking elective courses at Coon Rapids High School, then went on to study fashion and apparel design in college before taking a job with TLB Holdings, Inc., a Plymouth company that makes sweaters and tops for women.

Huss later moved to Los Angeles and launched Siena and Co., a name she said she chose after recalling her experience studying abroad in Italy.

"I was struck by the Italian women who know who they are," Huss said. "How they dress is beautiful and timeless and flattering."

Elizabeth Quinlivan, 30, formerly of St. Paul and now living in New York City, met Huss when the two were students at the University of St. Thomas and St. Catherine's University. When Quinlivan learned of Huss' swimwear line, she attended a launch party and bought a black reversible wrap top and black high-waisted briefs. She plans to order a navy swim dress this year.

"Being a mom of three boys, I need something that will wear well, and I have yet to wear my suit without receiving a compliment on it," said Quinlivan, who said she had not previously had good luck finding swimwear to suit her tastes.

The same was true for Mary Fink, 30, of Edina.

"Usually I would just sacrifice comfort for fashion or sacrifice functionality to fashion," she said. With the suit from Huss' line, "I actually look forward to wearing my swimsuit. This is the first time in my life that this has been true."

Huss calls herself a "solopreneur" because she doesn't have any employees. She starts with a sketch, then hands it off to a pattern maker. She then hires people to sew the garments.

Huss said she is intentional about where her apparel is made, and under what conditions.She makes sure all the work is done in the United States in "an uplifting environment," she said. The fabric — nylon and Lycra — is made to order in a mill in Long Beach, Calif. to ensure garments are "buttery soft," Huss said.

The commitment to good working conditions was another selling point for Quinlivan.

"Knowing that [Huss] dignifies those who work behind the scenes to get this swimwear made is just the cherry on top," she said.

Customers in Minnesota, Texas and California accounted for most of Huss' sales with the first round of apparel, but she also had orders from Australia and Canada. With her products in hand, she's hoping women won't think twice about going to the pool or beach.

"They can be themselves and be in a swimsuit," she said.