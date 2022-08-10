Coon Rapids-Andover Little League grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Tuesday, but Fargo came back with 12 runs in the fourth through sixth innings for a 12-3 victory in the Midwest Regional tournament in Whitestown, Ind.
The loss eliminated Coon Rapids from the tournament.
Henry Schrum had seven RBI for Fargo, including a three-run homer in the fourth inning and a bases-clearing triple in the fifth. Those brought in Fargo's first six runs, and the winners added six more runs in the sixth and final inning.
Fargo will play the loser of today's game between Missouri and Iowa on Thursday — with the winner of that game advancing to Friday's region championship game.
