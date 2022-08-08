Coon Rapids-Androver Little League broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the sixth and final inning and then held off a rally in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Kenosha, Wis., 3-1 Monday morning and advance in Midwest Region play.

After Coon Rapids took a 1-0 lead on passed ball, Owen Sternwedel's triple scored Talon Saulsbury and Sternwedel came home on a single by Marcus Burt. Chase Groshong pitched 5 1⁄ 3 innings to pick up the win and William Weltz ended Kenosha's comeback try by striking out two batters to end the game.

Now 2-1 in the tournament, Coon Rapids plays the winner of Monday afternoon's game between teams from Fargo, N.D., and Pittsburg, Kan., at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Whitestown, Ind. The game will be shown on ESPN+.