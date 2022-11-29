POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Javon Cooley had 13 points in Marist's 52-39 victory over Columbia on Monday night.
Cooley added eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (3-4). Kam Farris scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Patrick Gardner shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
The Lions (2-7) were led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Columbia also got seven points and six rebounds from Zavian McLean. Avery Brown also had seven points and three steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
