Friday's Warm Highs Across Southern Minnesota

Friday marked the second day this month with a high of at least 80F in the Twin Cities as the thermometer reached 80F even. The temperatures tried to make a run at 90F in portions of southwestern Minnesota, but only made it to 88F in both Canby and Madison.

_______________________________________________

Sunday Severe Risk

As we head into Sunday we will be watching a cold front approach the region, potentially bringing some showers to northwestern Minnesota during the day. However, by the evening hours a line of strong to severe storms are expected to form across western Minnesota, working their way east into the overnight hours. (Loop above: WeatherBell from 7 AM to 7 PM Sunday.)

Due to the severe storm threat with that line of storms, a Slight Risk of severe weather is in place across portions of western Minnesota, with a Marginal Risk extending toward the Twin Cities. Damaging winds will be the main threat, though some large hail can't be ruled out.

_______________________________________________

Fall Color Update

Looking to head out in the nice weather for some October leaf peeping? Many areas of northern Minnesota are now past peak, but across central and southern Minnesota state parks are reporting colors are approaching peak. Click here for the latest from the MNDNR, and enjoy a look at the colors down at Lac qui Parle State Park that I took on Wednesday:

Above photo credit: D.J. Kayser

_______________________________________________

Dry Start To Meteorological Autumn

It has been a very dry start to meteorological fall across the upper Midwest, with less than an inch of rain falling in the Twin Cities so far since September 1st. Areas from the Twin Cities up to Duluth and Park Rapids are running at least 2-4" below average over the 38-day period.

Some areas of the state are ranked in the top ten driest starts to meteorological fall on record looking at the September 1st through October 8th period. The Twin Cities sits at the 10th driest, with Duluth at the 5th driest on record. Elsewhere, St. Cloud was at the 32nd driest, International Falls was at the 25th driest, Rochester was at the 43rd driest, and both Grand Forks and Sioux Falls ranked as the 3rd driest.

Here's a closer look at the Twin Cities ranking so far this meteorological fall. Through the 8th of October, we are sitting at the 10th driest start to fall on record. It's interesting to see both 2012 and 2011 ranked as the 1st and 2nd driest starts on record (respectively) through the 8th.

With the rainfall deficit across the region over the past few months, drought conditions have continued to expand. As of the latest Drought Monitor update released Thursday:

47.90% of the state was at least abnormally dry, up from 45.05% from the previous week.

11.97% of the state was under at least moderate drought conditions, up from 8.39% the previous week.

0.35% of the state was under severe drought conditions (down in far southwestern Minnesota), up from 0% the previous week.

_______________________________________________

Forecast Calls for a Couple of Cold Fronts

By Paul Douglas



"Change what cannot be accepted and accept what cannot be changed" wrote theologian Reinhold Niebuhr. It's harder than ever to disconnect from the current craziness of the world, yet more essential than ever. I thank God for many things, including the fact that I live in a resort, surrounded by amazing lakes, forests and trails. Nature heals what man cannot.

The Twin Cities are running a nearly 3 inch rainfall deficit since September 1. According to The National Weather Service, September 1 through October 10 will wind up as the 9th driest such period on record.

Sunny 60s today give way to increasing clouds and wind Sunday. A few T-storms later in the day may be strong to severe. Models print out roughly a half inch of rain Sunday night. Not enough to break a growing drought, but welcome puddles indeed.

Daytime highs only reach 40s and 50s by late next week, but no prolonged, annoyingly cold snaps are brewing.

We'll see more 60s, maybe another 70-degree high. 80s? It's been a good run. But no.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Cool sunshine. Wake up 50. High 67. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Gusty with AM sun. PM T-storms. Wake up 52. High 71. Chance of precipitation 80

SE 15-30 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy. Wake up 54. High 65. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, brisk. Wake up 48. High 59. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Unsettled, passing shower possible. Wake up 49. High 62. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Stronger cold front. Jacket-worthy. Wake up 43. High 55. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, still chilly. Wake up 39. High 48. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

October 10th

1977: A few locations receive early accumulating snow, including Minneapolis with 2.5 inches, Gaylord with 2 inches, and Jordan with 2 inches.

1970: Early snowfall is recorded in west central Minnesota. Snow totals range from a trace to 4.2 inches in Benson. Other areas include Montevideo with 4 inches, Canby with 3.2 inches, Morris with 2.6 inches, and Willmar with 2.5 inches. New London, New Ulm, and Buffalo all recorded 2 inches of snowfall.

1949: An incredibly strong low pressure system brings hurricane force winds across Minnesota. This was possibly the strongest non-thunderstorm wind event seen in Minnesota. Top winds are clocked at 100 mph at Rochester, with a gust of 89 mph at the Twin Cities International Airport. 4 deaths and 81 injuries are reported. Numerous store windows are broken, and large chimneys toppled. The top 10 floors of the Foshay building are evacuated with the tenants feeling seasick from the swaying building.

1928: Record high temperatures are set across central Minnesota with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

October 10th

Average High: 61F (Record: 90F set in 1928)

Average Low: 42F (Record: 25F set in 1987)

Average Precipitation: 0.08" (Record: 1.89" set in 1898)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 10th

Sunrise: 7:23 AM

Sunset: 6:35 PM

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 12 minutes and 54 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 3 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 11 Hours Of Daylight? October 15th (10 hours, 57 minutes, and 40 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM?: October 16th (7:30 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 6:30 PM?: October 13th (6:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

Saturday will be a cooler day across the Twin Cities with sunny skies in place. Temperatures will start off around 50F in the morning, climbing to the mid-60s for highs.

We can see cooler highs across the entire state on Saturday behind a cold front, ranging from the 40s across portions of the Arrowhead to the 70s in southwestern Minnesota. Skies will be mainly sunny across the state.

These highs Saturday will be around average across northern Minnesota, but 5-10F degrees above average across southern Minnesota. The average high for the Twin Cities on October 10th is 61F.

We'll see a push of warmer air into the state on Sunday - particularly in western and southern Minnesota, with highs climbing in those areas into the 70s and even low 80s. We'll watch storm chances increase as we head through the afternoon into the evening hours as mentioned above with that severe storm risk.

After the cold front moves through Sunday Night, highs will cool back to around average to begin the work week with a slight bump upward into the mid-60s for Wednesday.

It looks like as we head toward the second half of next week into next weekend we could see even cooler temperatures with models showing highs potentially in the 40s and 50s.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we head into Saturday, what is left of Tropical Cyclone Delta will be moving across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley and Deep South, bringing the threat of heavy flooding rains and gusty winds. A few strong storms will be possible in New England as a cold front moves in later in the day. As a system moves across the Northwest, rain and mountain snow will be possible.

The heaviest rain through the weekend will be across portions of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi, where 5-15" of rain could fall from Tropical Cyclone Delta. Some tropical moisture flowing toward the Great Smokies from Delta could also lead to 3"+ tallies. Meanwhile, Seattle and Portland could see over an inch of rain with that cold front moving in.

It's time to dust off the snow accumulation map again as some of the mountain ranges out west could see some snow Saturday night into Sunday with that cold front moving through. There are some areas of the Cascades that could pick up to five feet of snow through Sunday.

_______________________________________________

Hurricane Delta Made Landfall In Louisiana Friday Evening

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Delta made landfall around 6 PM Friday evening around Creole, LA, with wind speeds of 100 mph. Delta will continue to move inland Friday Night into Saturday, quickly weakening as it does so. It will continue to spread heavy rain across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley into the Southeast over the next few days.

_______________________________________________

Space weather and the Sun

More from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology: "The announcement of the new solar cycle means we're at solar minimum. So what does that mean? In solar minimum, solar activity doesn't stop – it just changes. For example, currently cosmic rays are at an all-time high in the space environment. These are high-energy particles that move through space at nearly the speed of light. Increased cosmic rays can have implications for space exploration space tourism, and the aviation industry – especially for flights in the polar regions, where there is an increased risk of radiation exposure. Lower solar activity can help spacecraft operators. Space weather can affect a space object's orbit, causing it to speed up, lose altitude, and finally re-enter the atmosphere. If there's less activity it means fewer orbital corrections."

Miami-Dade is one storm away from a housing catastrophe. Nearly 1M people are at risk

More from the Miami Herald: "As the tail end of one of the most active hurricane seasons in history nears, Miami-Dade County appears once again poised to emerge unscathed. The region dodged hurricanes and tropical storms that posed a potential threat to South Florida. But what will happen when our luck runs out? Housing advocates have long feared that the city is one storm away from disaster; nearly a third of all housing structures in Miami-Dade County built before 1990 are at risk of wind damage, mold contamination and even complete devastation from a hurricane. According to U.S. Census figures, nearly one million people could be left homeless in a worst-case scenario — the majority of them among the poorest of the county’s residents."

Judges Hear Arguments in President Trump’s Biggest Climate Rollback

More from the New York Times: "A three-judge panel appeared divided Thursday on President Trump’s effort to repeal his predecessor’s regulations on planet-warming emissions from the power sector and replace them with far weaker controls. The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia panel, with two judges named by President Barack Obama and one by President Trump, could well agree to block the Trump administration’s plan, but the issue is almost sure to reach the Supreme Court if Mr. Trump is re-elected. Even if Mr. Trump loses next month, the arguments by the Environmental Protection Agency laid the groundwork for a protracted legal war over future administrations’ ability to cut the pollution responsible for climate change from the power sector, the country’s second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser

- D.J. Kayser