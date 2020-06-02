Hot And Humid Past Couple Of Days

Monday was definitely a hot day across the region, with MSP recording their first 90F degree day of the year. The last 90F degree day at MSP had occurred 317 days prior - back on July 19th, 2019. Meanwhile, Canby recorded the first 100F degree day of the year for the state.

Out of those highs on Monday, record highs were set in St. Cloud, Brainerd, Sioux Falls, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

And on Tuesday we saw our second 90F degree high of the year at MSP. The warmest high in the state was down in Austin which reached 99F.

_______________________________________________

Severe Threat Continues Tuesday Night

Picture of the storms in the St. Cloud area Tuesday. Photo above: D.J. Kayser

We will continue to watch the threat for stronger thunderstorms across portions of mainly southern Minnesota as we go through Tuesday evening and the overnight hours. You can see those storms here on this forecast loop for Tuesday Night, quickly pushing out of southern Minnesota by midnight.

The 3 PM update from the Storm Prediction Center kept an Enhanced Risk of severe weather in place across southern Minnesota, mainly south of the Twin Cities. The greatest threat from severe storms Tuesday evening into the overnight will be large hail, but damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two are also possible.

_______________________________________________

Cooler & Less Humid Today - More Storms Thursday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

The latest crop progress update was released Monday, and it seems like the crops are doing well so far this year. 91% of the corn crop has emerged - about a week ahead of the five-year average - with 83% of it in good to excellent condition. Soybean emergence is also ahead of schedule. Soil moisture remains adequate even though areas of central and northern Minnesota are at least 2-4” below average precipitation-wise since March 1st.

Meanwhile, the past few days have had its share of heat and humidity, with the first 90F of 2020 at MSP Monday. That marked 317 days in between the last 90F degree day (which was back on July 19th, 2019) and the first one of 2020. Monday also marked the first 100F reading of the year in the state, with the honor going to Canby.

High pressure floats overhead today, bringing sunny skies, slightly cooler highs, and less of a sticky feeling to the air. A frontal passage will bring the potential of more storms Thursday, with highs cooling back to the low 80s this weekend. Storm chances increase again Sunday.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and not as humid. Wake up 66. High 86. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some scattered PM t-storms. Wake up 62. High 87. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY: A few high clouds, otherwise sunny. Wake up 62. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase. Warm but comfortable. Wake up 59. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy. Some showers and t-storms. Wake up 63. High 81. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Feeling sticky again. Wake up 69. High 89. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Afternoon and evening storms. Wake up 71. High 84. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 3rd

1955: Seven people are killed on Lake Traverse when their boat is overturned by strong winds from a thunderstorm.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

June 3rd

Average High: 75F (Record: 92F set in 1923)

Average Low: 55F (Record: 34F set in 1945)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 1.71" set in 1914)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 3rd

Sunrise: 5:28 AM

Sunset: 8:54 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 26 minutes and 9 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~1 minutes and 15 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 15.5 Hours Of Daylight? June 7th (15 hours, 30 minutes, and 29 seconds)

*When Is Earliest Sunrise Of The Year?: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 9:00 PM: June 12th (9:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

A mainly sunny day is ahead on Wednesday with slightly cooler highs (in the mid-80s) and definitely less humidity in the air. Morning temperatures will start off in the mid-60s.

As we look at statewide highs, most of central and southern Minnesota will be in the low to mid-80s on Wednesday, with 70s in northern Minnesota. Some areas along the North Shore will be stuck in the 60s.

These highs, though, will be approximately 10F degrees above average across most of the state. The average high for June 2nd in the Twin Cities is 75F.

Here's a look at dewpoints Wednesday. It'll still feel a bit sticky in the morning hours, but that feeling should fade away as we head into the afternoon hours with dewpoint values falling to around 50F.

Over the next five days, Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest with highs in the mid and upper 60s. We'll see cooler air move in by the weekend, with highs in the lower 80s - that's still around 5F degrees above average. Highs look to spike back upward into the upper 80s for early next week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Wednesday, a frontal system from the Central Plains to the Northeast will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. A new frontal system working into the Northern Plains will bring a round of rain by the afternoon and evening hours, Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible along the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast.

The heaviest rain through Thursday evening will be along the Florida Gulf Coast, where tallies of 2-3"+ will be possible.

_______________________________________________

Latest On Tropical Storm Cristobal

Tropical Depression Three strengthened into Tropical Storm Cristobal Tuesday, slowly moving south in the Bay of Campeche. This system will continue to creep toward the Mexican border through the middle of the week, potentially making landfall and weakening into a depression before starting to move northward once again late in the week. It'll continue to move north through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and is likely to make landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast either late this weekend or early next week.

_______________________________________________

Warmer temperatures slow COVID-19 transmission, but not by much

More from Science Daily: "It is well known that rates of transmission of some respiratory viruses, including influenza, tend to fall during the summer months. As COVID-19 has spread across the globe, questions have been raised about whether warming temperatures, humidity and UV index might slow, or even halt, the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These effects on virus transmission will be important to understand as warmer months ease in and states across the country consider and implement reopening plans. To answer these questions, researchers at Mount Auburn Hospital looked at the impact of temperature, precipitation, and UV index on COVID-19 case rates in the United States during the spring months of 2020. Published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the findings reveal that while the rate of COVID-19 incidence does decrease with warmer temperatures up until 52 degrees F, further warmer temperatures do not decrease disease transmission significantly. A higher UV index also assists in slowing the growth rate of new cases, but the overall impact remains modest. Precipitation patterns did not appear to have any effect on virus transmission."

A new look at old smoke finds it has an important role in regulating the climate

More from NOAA: "Smoke emitted from wildfires and agricultural burning constitutes one of the largest sources of aerosol particles to Earth’s atmosphere. However, little is known about the importance of smoke on the climate system after it dissipates into remote areas of the planet. A NOAA study published in Nature Geosciences takes a new look at this faint, old smoke and finds that it is just as important an influence on the climate as the thick plumes produced by active fires. The study, led by two CIRES researchers working for NOAA’s Chemical Sciences Laboratory, draws on data from NASA’s groundbreaking Atmospheric Tomography Mission (ATom), which sent NASA’s DC-8, packed with the state-of-the-art instrumentation, on four pole-to-pole flights over the middle of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to search for short-lived pollutants in the most far-flung and unstudied parts of the atmosphere."

New Study Shows Global Warming Intensifying Extreme Rainstorms Over North America

More from Inside Climate News: "New research showing how global warming intensifies extreme rainfall at the regional level could help communities better prepare for storms that in the decades ahead threaten to swamp cities and farms. The likelihood of intense storms is rising rapidly in North America, and the study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, projects big increases in such deluges. "The longer you have the warming, the stronger the signal gets, and the more you can separate it from random natural variability," said co-author Megan Kirchmeier-Young, a climate scientist with Environment Canada."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in. Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser