What keeps me up at night? Plenty. Wildfires igniting an inferno in a large western city. A sprawling metro in the southwest running out of water. Or a major hurricane slamming into one of America’s largest cities. For the second time in less than two weeks Florida is threatened, and the Tampa Bay area may be impacted.
Cooler and windy: Sunday should be a good day for a long run
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 5, 2024 at 9:06PM
Models suggest that Milton will hit the Gulf Coast of Florida by Wednesday, possibly as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane. The worst storm surge will occur just south of where the eye comes ashore. Keeping an eye on Sarasota, and Fort Myers isn’t out of the woods either.
We’re still processing the horrors of Helene, and another hurricane disaster may be brewing.
Our weather is a meteorological afterthought: windy and cooler today behind a push of Canadian air, but I see another run of 70s and 80s by late week. Speaking of run, my wife has run six marathons. I run when chased. Sunday’s weather looks good for the Twin Cities Marathon: sunny and windy (30 mph gusts) with 50s. May the wind be at your back.