Cool Week Of Weather Recap

I don't know about you, but I could live with the cooler weather we've seen this week for a while - maybe not with the rain and clouds, though. After that high of 83F on Sunday, we saw highs only in the 50s and 60s Monday through Friday. The highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday were the coolest for the day on record in the Twin Cities. We also saw other record cold highs and record lows across the state this week at climate locations:

Record Cold Highs

Monday: Brainerd: 55F

Tuesday: Rochester: 49F St. Cloud: 53F Brainerd: 52F

Wednesday Rochester: 47F St. Cloud: 51F

Thursday Rochester: 56F



Record Lows

Wednesday: Brainerd: 32F St. Cloud: 33F (set at 11:59 PM)

Thursday: St. Cloud: 30F



_______________________________________________

Showers And Thunderstorms Friday Night Into Saturday

As we head into Friday evening and the overnight hours, we're expecting a batch of rain and some embedded thunder to move across the state. It appears most of the rain should be done in the Twin Cities by the morning hours Saturday, but a few scattered showers or storms can't be ruled out for the first day of the weekend.

As we look at potential rainfall amounts, over an inch could fall across portions of southern Minnesota, especially closer to the Mississippi River.

_______________________________________________

Warmer Weather Returns

While highs will remain in the 60s Saturday in the Twin Cities with cloudy skies and a few showers, we should see a warm-up back to around average for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs could be up around 80F.

Warmer weather looks to continue through the middle of next week before the European model advertises another cool down by next weekend. The GFS model does show a cool down next weekend but has warmer weather return for the last full week of the month.

_______________________________________________

Shorts and T-Shirts Return Next Week

By Paul Douglas

"Some days you're the bird, and some days you're the windshield." A used car salesman shared that insight many years ago, and it's stuck with me ever since. Fate doesn't care about our feelings, hopes and aspirations. Some days we have the illusion of control - other days we go with the flow and just try to get to the other side, intact.

2020 is a year none of us will forget. Weather has been disruptive too, with apocalyptic western fires, dire air quality and skies that would feel right at home on Mars. Weather whiplash? Orday, Colorado just went from 104F to 3.9 inches of snow 2 days later; an apparent new record. Surreal.

Showery rains linger much of today but we salvage a fine Sunday with low 70s. Latest models predict highs near 80F a couple days next week before another cool correction roughly 1 week out. No drama, nothing severe - just the usual stomach-churning ups and downs, typical of September.

But wait. A magnificent bald eagle is circling outside my window. Maybe today I'll be the bird?

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Damp, showery rains. Wake up 55. High 61. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Wake up 55. High 74. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Wake up 57. High 77. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy with warm sunshine. Wake up 62. High 82. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Shades of July. Balmy sunshine. Wake up 64. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Passing shower. Turning cooler. Wake up 57. High 70. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine, light winds. Wake up 44. High 63. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 12th

1982: Two tornadoes touch down in Benton County. The F2 tornado causes $250,000 worth of damage, and an F0 tornado causes $25,000.

1931: The fifth consecutive day of 90 degrees or above occurs in the Minneapolis area.

1923: Winter weather pays an early visit to northern Minnesota. The cities of Roseau and Virginia receive flurries and sleet.

1903: 4.96 inches of rain fall in the Minneapolis area.

1869: A hail storm between 1 and 3 am breaks windows and causes considerable damage to late vegetables at Madilia in Watonwan County.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

September 12th

Average High: 73F (Record: 94F set in 1948)

Average Low: 54F (Record: 36F set in 1940)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 4.96" set in 1903)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 12th

Sunrise: 6:48 AM

Sunset: 7:28 PM

*Length Of Day: 12 hours, 39 minutes and 37 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 5 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 12.5 Hours Of Daylight? September 16th (12 hours, 27 minutes, and 14 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 7 PM?: September 27th (6:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

As we look at the second Saturday of September in the Twin Cities, clouds will stick around throughout much of the day with the potential of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms at times. Based off the models, it shouldn't be an all-day wash out, but enough where you might be driven inside at times. Temperatures won't budge too much during the day - starting off in the mid-50s and climbing to highs in the low to mid-60s.

The chance for a few showers will continue across much of the state Saturday, as shown in the forecast loop earlier in the blog. Skies will be mainly cloudy across much of the state, but some clearing skies should start to work into portions of northwestern Minnesota during the afternoon hours. Highs will mainly be in the 60s but could hang back in the 50s in the Arrowhead.

Highs will be below average across much of the state Saturday - up to ten degrees in some locations. Highs will be closest to average across northwestern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for September 12th is 73F.

Skies will be sunnier statewide Sunday with warmer conditions across southern Minnesota where highs are expected to reach the low to mid-70s.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

For Saturday, Tropical Storm Nineteen will move westward across southern Florida bringing heavy rain along with it. Showers and storms will be possible from the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes into the Southeast.

Some of the heaviest rain through the weekend will fall across two areas. The first, from Friday Night into Saturday, will be in portions of the upper Midwest - mainly eastern Iowa, northeastern Missouri, and western Illinois, where some 2-3" amounts are possible. Heavy rain will also fall across portions of southern Florida as Tropical Depression Nineteen moves through.

_______________________________________________

Praedictix Briefing: Friday afternoon, September 11th, 2020

Tropical Depression Nineteen

Tropical Depression Nineteen. Satellite imagery today has shown that the area of low pressure we have been tracking in the Bahamas the past few days has quickly formed into a tropical depression with a well-defined center of circulation. As of the 5 PM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Nineteen was located about 80 miles east-southeast of Miami, FL, and moving west-northwest at 8 mph. Nineteen had sustained winds of 35 mph.

Nineteen Track. Nineteen is expected to track in a west-northwest to northwest direction over the next few days. This will bring the system across southern Florida later tonight into Saturday, into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Saturday, and across the eastern and north-central Gulf of Mexico through the rest of the weekend into early next week, approaching the north-central Gulf Coast as we head into Tuesday. There is the chance Nineteen could become a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida tonight. If it doesn’t, it should remain a tropical depression as it crosses over Florida and become a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. Gradual intensification is expected then through early next week, and the system could be near hurricane strength by late Monday into Tuesday with forecast 70 mph winds. It is possible that Storm Surge and Tropical Storm/Hurricane Watches could be issued along the Gulf Coast later tonight or Saturday.

Tropical Storm Alerts. Since Nineteen could become a tropical storm before landfall along the southeastern Florida coast in the next 6-12 hours, Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for portions of Florida from south of Jupiter Inlet to north of Ocean Reef.

Heavy Rain Threat. This system will bring heavy rain across portions of Florida as we head through the weekend, with over 3” possible in some locations. Due to the heavy rain threat over the next few days, Flood Watches have been issued.

Tropical Storm Wind Arrival. Tropical storm winds could be possible across portions of southern Florida as we head through tonight into Saturday. Once this system emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, tropical storm force winds could be possible along the Gulf Coast of Florida as we go throughout Sunday into Sunday Night, reaching Mobile Monday morning and the New Orleans area as we head through Monday Night into Tuesday. Tropical storm force winds will make any preparations ahead of this system more difficult.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

_______________________________________________

How Record-Smashing Heat Ushered in Western Infernos

More from Scientific American: "Two weeks ago, the Pine Gulch Fire became the largest wildfire in Colorado history when it grew to an area nearly the size of Chicago. The 139,000-acre blaze, ignited July 31, was fueled by another record: The area where the fire occurred experienced its hottest August in at least 126 years. Garfield and Mesa counties in western Colorado shattered temperature records that date to 1895, according to newly released NOAA figures that show a similar, daunting trend across the western United States. Nearly three-quarters of the counties in six Western states broke monthly temperature records for August, NOAA records show. The states are Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah, which make up NOAA’s West and Southwest climate regions."

Venus is hell, but science is seriously looking for life in its skies

More from CNET: "For decades, the verdict has been in on Venus: It's a toxic, overheated, crushing hellscape where nothing can survive. But increasingly, our planetary next-door neighbor is getting a second look, or at least its clouds are. Recent research proposes a way that microbial life could actually survive for eons aloft in Venusian vapors. If such a hypothesis were ever proved true, it could prompt a reevaluation of how and where we look for life in the universe."

Slightest heat increase magnifies hurricane risk

More from Climate News Network: "Any climate change at all will mean a hurricane risk for the storm-prone Caribbean, even if global average temperatures are contained to a rise of no more than 1.5°C by 2100. But a rise of 2°C could be disastrous: the hurricane hazard could grow fivefold. The figures – each representing a rise above the long-term average for most of human history – are significant. In 2015 195 nations, including the US, signed up to the Paris Agreement – a promise to contain the rise in global heating to “well below 2°C” by the century’s end. The undeclared but widely-understood intention was a limit of 1.5°C."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in. Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser