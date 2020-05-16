Saturday Weather Outlook
High temps on Saturday will warm into the mid/upper 60s across the state, which will be slightly below average for mid May. Cool winds off of Lake Superier will keep temps in the 50s along the north shore. Highs in the 50s will be more common across the southern half of the state on Sunday as the storm swirls east.
Soggy Weekend Ahead
Here's the weather forecast through the weekend, which shows our next weather maker sliding through the Upper Midwest with scattered showers and storms. This storm could bring a fairly widespread soaking to parts of the Upper Midwest, including the Twin Cities.
Weekend Precipitation Outlook
Here's the weekend precipitation potential, which shows some fairly widespread 1"+ rainfall tallies across southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
Precipitation Deficit Year to Date
It's been pretty dry lately and many locations around the Upper Mississippi Valley are running below average in the precipitation category since January 1st. Note that the Twin Cities is nearly -2" below average, while parts of central Minnesota are more than -2" below average precipitation since the beginning of the year.
The 7 day forecast shows somewhat cool and soggy weather this weekend, but heading into next week, things should warm up pretty dramatically! Look at the string of 80s that could be with us by the 2nd half of next week. If we hit 80F on Wednesday, it'll be the first one of the season and the first time since September 30th.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we continue through the 2nd half of May. Note that after a cool weekend ahead, temps will rebound nicely to more summer-like readings. We should settle in to a string of 70s and 80s by next week and beyond.
The Illusive 80F High Temp
Take a look at the chart below - it shows the first and last 80F highs of the year at MSP. Note that our last 80F high temp was on September 30th, when we hit 86F (nearly 7 months ago). Last year, we didn't hit 80F until May 16th. We typically see our first 80F high of the year on May 3rd. The earlier was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883.
Rain Without The Hail and High Water
By Paul Douglas
"Once you choose hope, anything's possible," said Christopher Reeve. Hope is in short supply these days. It's easier to attack the media or each other than Covid-19.
I don't know much (my wife concurs) but when we ignore evidence, experts and scientists - bad things usually result. I predict spasms of stupidity, but in the end logic and our better angels will prevail.
Tropical Storm Arthur may spin up off the east coast of Florida today or Sunday, making this the 6th May in a row with a tropical storm forming before the official hurricane season kicks off on June 1.
Clouds stream into town this morning, with showers later today into Sunday. The best chance of a cool inch of rain comes south and east of MSP. Have a Plan B (indoors) for tomorrow. A good day to clean out the garage? Nope.
Our warming track is on track with a few days in the 80s the latter half of next week.
April was 2.4F cooler than average and May is running 3.6F below normal. One benefit? Severe storm season is delayed. Hooray!
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Showers arrive late. Winds: NE 10-20. High: 63.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain. Winds: NE 15-25. Low: 51.
SUNDAY: Heavy rain tapers to drizzle. Cool. Winds: N 10-20. High: 56.
MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 46. High: 71.
TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 52. High: 78.
WEDNESDAY: Warm, hazy sunshine. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 57. High: 81.
THURSDAY: Sticky sunshine. Feels like July. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High: 83.
FRIDAY: Humid with some sunshine. Stray T-shower. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 85.
This Day in Weather History
May 16th
1934: An extreme hot spell results in temperatures over 100 across parts of Minnesota, and record highs of 94 in St. Cloud and Minneapolis.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 16th
Average High: 69F (Record: 94F set in 1934)
Average Low: 49F (Record: 31F set in 1929)
Record Rainfall: 1.10" set in 1905
Record Snowfall: 0.1" set in 1929
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 16th
Sunrise: 5:42am
Sunset: 8:37pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 55 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes and 13 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hours & 9 minutes
Moon Phase for May 16th at Midnight
2.7 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Vega is a lovely star to come to know. When I was first learning the night sky, more than 40 years ago, I spent hours, days, weeks, months poring over charts and books. So I sometimes came to know the names and whereabouts of certain stars before seeing them in the night sky. One soft May evening, I happened to glance toward the northeast. I was thrilled at the sight of Vega – gleaming sapphire-blue – and surprisingly bright for being so low in the sky. Look for this star tonight. It’s the fifth brightest star in our sky. If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll find beautiful, bluish Vega easily, simply by looking northeastward at mid-evening in May. Vega is so bright that you can see it on a moonlit night. From far south in the Southern Hemisphere, you can’t see Vega until late at night in May. That’s because Vega is located so far north on the sky’s dome. Vega will reach its high point for the night around three to four hours after midnight, at which time people in the Southern Hemisphere can see this star in their northern sky. As seen from mid-northern latitudes, the star shines high overhead at this early morning hour."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)