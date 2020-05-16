(Image Credit Above: Aaron Weidner) (Image Credit Above: Aaron Weidner)

Soggy Weekend Outlook

After a beautiful end of the, weather conditions will sour quite a bit this weekend. Scattered showers will develop late Saturday with cool and wet weather lingering on Sunday. I know timing isnt' great, but we could use a little rain for lawns and gardens. Sunshine returns Monday with highs warming back into the 70s!

_______________________________________________________________________

Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Much needed rain is in the forecast this weekend. It's unfortunate timing, but a fairly decent soaking is shaping up for folks across the southern half of the state into western Wisconsin. Saturday will start off dry, but will end on a pretty soggy note. Light rain looks could start around midday with heavier stuff expected by the evening and overnight time frame.

Saturday MSP Meteogram: Winds

Winds are expected to pick up a bit on Saturday with gusts approaching 15mph to 20mph during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday Weather Outlook High temps on Saturday will warm into the mid/upper 60s across the state, which will be slightly below average for mid May. Cool winds off of Lake Superier will keep temps in the 50s along the north shore. Highs in the 50s will be more common across the southern half of the state on Sunday as the storm swirls east. Soggy Weekend Ahead Here's the weather forecast through the weekend, which shows our next weather maker sliding through the Upper Midwest with scattered showers and storms. This storm could bring a fairly widespread soaking to parts of the Upper Midwest, including the Twin Cities. Weekend Precipitation Outlook Here's the weekend precipitation potential, which shows some fairly widespread 1"+ rainfall tallies across southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Precipitation Deficit Year to Date It's been pretty dry lately and many locations around the Upper Mississippi Valley are running below average in the precipitation category since January 1st. Note that the Twin Cities is nearly -2" below average, while parts of central Minnesota are more than -2" below average precipitation since the beginning of the year. Drought Outlook According to the US Drought Monitor, abonormally dry conditions have popping up across the state now. Last week, only 4% of the state was abnormally dry, now nearly 30% of the state is abnormally dry. Interestingly, this is the first time parts of the state have been "Abnormally Dry" since last September. Low Sunburn Potential This Weekend

Thanks to widespread clouds and areas of rain, sun will be hard to come by this weekend. Here's the UV Index forecast for Saturday, which shows low/medium levels midday Saturday.

Spring Allergies In Full Force

Our soggy weekend ahead will keep spring pollen levels in the low category this weekend. That's great news for allergy sufferers. However, once the rain stops and the sun pops back out next week, pollen levels should jump back into the medium-high levels. ACHOO!

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

The 7 day forecast shows somewhat cool and soggy weather this weekend, but heading into next week, things should warm up pretty dramatically! Look at the string of 80s that could be with us by the 2nd half of next week. If we hit 80F on Wednesday, it'll be the first one of the season and the first time since September 30th. Extended Temperature Outlook Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we continue through the 2nd half of May. Note that after a cool weekend ahead, temps will rebound nicely to more summer-like readings. We should settle in to a string of 70s and 80s by next week and beyond. The Illusive 80F High Temp Take a look at the chart below - it shows the first and last 80F highs of the year at MSP. Note that our last 80F high temp was on September 30th, when we hit 86F (nearly 7 months ago). Last year, we didn't hit 80F until May 16th. We typically see our first 80F high of the year on May 3rd. The earlier was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from May 21st - 25th shows warmer than average temps bubbling up across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, including the Upper Midwest and Minnesota. After a stretch of very chilly days earlier this month, temps will warm to more summer-like levels later this week.

_______________________________________________________________________