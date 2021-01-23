NEWARK, N.J. — Zach Cooks had a season-high 25 points as NJIT topped Stony Brook 74-65 on Saturday.
Miles Coleman had 12 points for NJIT (5-6, 4-5 America East Conference). Antwuan Butler added 10 points.
Jaden Sayles scored a career-high 32 points and had seven rebounds for the Seawolves (6-7, 4-3). Juan Felix Rodriguez added 14 points and six assists. Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Minnesota and Los Angeles meet for division battle
Los Angeles Kings (2-2-2, fifth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-2-0, second in the West Division)
Sports
On Football: Brady in the way of Chiefs' 2nd straight title
Considering that there has been no repeat NFL champion since the 2004 season, clearly some major obstructions have gotten in the way.
Sports
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
It took the Kansas City Chiefs five frustrating decades to make their third Super Bowl appearance.
Sports
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
Tom Brady has a new team, in a new town. The destination is the same: another Super Bowl.
Sports
Lillard leads rested Trail Blazers past Knicks 116-113
Damian Lillard had 39 points, including six 3-pointers, and the rested Portland Trail Blazers jumped out early against the New York Knicks on the way to a 116-113 victory on Sunday night.