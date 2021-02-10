Meal kits just got an upgrade.

Top Twin Cities chefs are designing make-at-home dishes that celebrate the goods coming out of northeast Minneapolis' Food Building, and James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee is headlining.

Two kits will be released each month — one from McKee, formerly of Octo Fishbar, and the other from one of 18 chefs. The kits will be sold at Kieran's Kitchen Northeast, Kieran Folliard's Food Building-based cafe (117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-354-5093, kieranskitchen.com).

Chefs — including Mike Brown, Yia Vang, Justin Sutherland, Tammy Wong and Jamie Malone — were challenged to create a dish using ingredients from the building's tenants: Red Table Meat Co., Baker's Field Flour & Bread and Alemar Cheese Co.

The first kit is out now: beet and walnut tortelloni with Blue Earth fonduta and pancetta. The dish is a collaboration between McKee and Aliment Pasta Company's Alex Dayton and Matt Kapra. The kit is available all month while supplies last.

Order at toasttab.com/kierans-kitchen.