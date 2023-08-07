DULUTH — A Cook, Minn., man is dead after crashing a Corvette into a tree Sunday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Wade Anthony, 62, was driving west of Cook on Hwy 1 in Field Township when his 1969 Corvette left the road, lost control and collided with a tree about 8 p.m.

The State Patrol said Anthony was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was involved in the incident.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Cook ambulance and fire services responded to the accident, about 30 minutes north of Virginia.