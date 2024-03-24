TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Ryan Conwell had 23 points to lead Indiana State to a 76-64 victory over Minnesota in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Conwell added five assists for the Sycamores (30-6), who will play Cincinnati (22-14) in a Tuesday quarterfinal. Jayson Kent finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Julian Larry scored 16 on 7-for-9 shooting with three steals.

Pharrel Payne led the Golden Gophers (19-15) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and Cam Christie scored 12.

Indiana State took the lead with 15:43 left in the first half and did not give it up. Conwell had 14 points in the first half to help the Sycamores take a 38-28 advantage at the break.

