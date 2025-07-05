Controversial right-wing singer Marko Perkovic draws tens of thousands to Zagreb concert

ZAGREB, Croatia — A concert by right-wing singer Marko Perkovic, notorious for his perceived sympathy for Croatia's World War II pro-Nazi puppet regime, has drawn tens of thousands of his fans to Zagreb on Saturday.
Some 450,000 are expected to be in attendance at the Hippodrome later in the evening, the biggest concert in Croatia's history, according to the police, viewed as a major security challenge.
Perkovic, also known as Thompson, has been banned from performing in some European cities over frequent pro-Nazi displays at his gigs, but he remains hugely popular in Croatia, frequently attending rallies and sports events.
Organizers said any display of any hate-fueling insignia is strictly banned at Saturday's concert.
Some fans were seen wrapped in Croatian flags while others wore black Thompson-inscribed T-shirts.
''See you at Hippodrome,'' Perkovic wrote on Facebook. ''Take care of each other.''
In Zagreb, a city of nearly 700,000 people, the event has been virtually blocked and traffic suspended in various areas days before the event. Authorities deployed thousands of police officers and set up a special control center and a field hospital.
The state-owned HRT television said snipers were guarding the venue and helicopters were flying above as visitors streamed in.