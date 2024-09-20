Controversial North Carolina candidate for governor rattles Republicans in critical swing state

A former furniture factory worker, Robinson's political career took off when he attended a Greensboro City Council meeting in 2018 and spoke out against the council's plans to cancel a gun show in the wake of a school shooting in Florida. Robinson's fiery defense of gun rights — ''I'm going to come down here to this city council and raise hell just like these loonies from the left do until you listen to the majority of the people in this city," he said — went viral.