Control the path and power of hurricanes like Milton? Forget it, scientists say

In the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, the federal government briefly tried Project STORMFURY. The idea was to seed a hurricane to replace its eyewall with a larger one that would make the storm bigger in size but weaker in intensity. Tests were inconclusive and researchers realized if they made the storm larger, people who wouldn't have been hurt by the storm would now be in danger, which is an ethical and liability problem, the project director once said.