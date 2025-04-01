Control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is at stake in race that's drawn powerful political interests

A few hours into Election Day on Tuesday, there were no major voting issues, according to state election officials. Ice storms prompted the relocation of some polling places in the northern part of the state, according to the Democratic chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Ann Jacobs. Green Bay city officials said power was briefly lost and restored at three polling locations, and voting continued during the outage. In Dane County, home to the state capital, Madison, election officials reported voting operations were normal and polling locations busy.