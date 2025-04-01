Control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is at stake in a race that drew powerful political interests

MADISON, Wis. — Majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be decided Tuesday in a race that broke records for spending and has become a proxy battle for the nation’s political fights, pitting a candidate backed by President Donald Trump against a Democratic-aligned challenger.
Republicans including Trump and the world’s wealthiest person, Elon Musk, lined up behind Brad Schimel, a former state attorney general. Democrats including former President Barack Obama and billionaire megadonor George Soros backed Susan Crawford, a Dane County judge who led legal fights to protect union power, abortion rights and to oppose voter ID.
The election is considered a litmus test of how voters feel about Trump’s first months back in office and the role played by Musk and his controversial cost-cutting agency, the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk traveled to Wisconsin on Sunday to make a pitch for Schimel and personally hand out $1 million checks to two voters.
A state race with nationwide significance
The court can decide election-related laws and settle disputes over future election outcomes.
‘‘Wisconsin’s a big state politically, and the Supreme Court has a lot to do with elections in Wisconsin,‘’ Trump said Monday. ‘’Winning Wisconsin’s a big deal, so therefore the Supreme Court choice … it’s a big race.‘’
Crawford embraced the backing of Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights advocates, running ads that highlighted Schimel’s opposition to the procedure. She also attacked Schimel for his ties to Musk and Trump, who endorsed Schimel 11 days before the election.
Schimel’s campaign tried to portray Crawford as weak on crime and a puppet of Democrats who would push to redraw congressional district boundary lines to hurt Republicans and repeal a GOP-backed state law that took collective bargaining rights away from most public workers.