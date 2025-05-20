Contreras' RBI single in 8th helps Brewers win 5-4, hand Orioles their 7th straight loss

MILWAUKEE — William Contreras went 4 for 4 and hit a tiebreaking two-out single in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers won 5-4 on Monday night to hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh consecutive loss.
The Orioles erased a three-run deficit but still fell to 0-3 since firing manager Brandon Hyde and handing the job to Tony Mansolino on an interim basis. Mansolino had been working as Hyde's third-base coach.
Baltimore tied the game on Cedric Mullins' three-run homer off Nick Mears in the seventh inning. Mears hadn't allowed an earned run in 13 straight appearances before giving up that homer.
Milwaukee responded in the eighth.
Brice Turang drew a two-out walk against Yennier Cano (0-4) and stole second. Contreras then hit a shot that got past shortstop Gunnar Henderson's diving attempt and went into center field to bring home Turang.
Contreras also singled in the first inning, doubled in the third and fifth innings, and walked in the sixth. His four hits matched a career high.
Mullins drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and stole second with one out, but Trevor Megill retired Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday on flies to left to earn his seventh save in eight opportunities.
Baltimore's Ramón Laureano hit a solo shot and went 3 for 4.