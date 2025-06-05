Contreras has RBI single in 10th to lift Cardinals past Royals, 6-5 in doubleheader opener

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and the Cardinals down 3-1, manager Oliver Marmol called on Nolan Gorman to pinch hit. Royals manager Matt Quatraro countered with left-hander Daniel Lynch IV out of the bullpen, forcing Marmol to use Yohel Pozo from the right side. Lynch limited Pozo to a sacrifice fly and got out of the jam by retiring Nootbaar.