Sports

Contreras, Donovan spark Cardinals to 6-5 victory over Mets in first game of doubleheader

Willson Contreras drove in three runs on three hits, including a homer, and Brendan Donovan had two hits and two RBIs to spark the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Associated Press
May 4, 2025 at 8:40PM

ST. LOUIS — Willson Contreras drove in three runs on three hits, including a homer, and Brendan Donovan had two hits and two RBIs to spark the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Erick Fedde (2-3) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs on six hits and five walks. Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his fifth save in seven chances.

Blade Tidwell (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander and the Mets' 15th-ranked prospect, lost his major league debut. He gave up six runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Nolan Arenado and Victor Scott II each had two hits with a walk.

Pete Alonso hit two doubles and Luisangel Acuña, who made his first major league start at third base, added three singles for the Mets.

A one-out, two-run single by Francisco Lindor with the bases loaded in the eighth got the Mets within 6-5. Reliever JoJo Romero entered and walked a batter before striking out Alonso looking and getting Brandon Nimmo to fly out.

St. Louis chased Tidwell with two outs in the fourth after 82 pitches. Donovan and Contreras each had two-run singles for a 6-2 lead.

Key moment

St. Louis second baseman Nolan Gorman ran and made a sliding catch of popup behind first base in the second inning. Contreras avoided a collision but stepped on Gorman's glove hand. Gorman sustained a cut on his left index finger.

Key stat

New York had won its last nine games against St. Louis.

Up next

Mets RHP Tyler Megill (3-2, 1.74) was to face Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.13) in the nightcap.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

WARREN MAYES

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is 'fine' after line drive grazes his nose and glove

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet had a close call Sunday when a line drive skipped off his glove and nose on its way to second base for a groundout.

Sports

Race for remaining Champions League spots in France remains wide open

Sports

Seager, García spark big inning and deGrom solid as Rangers beat Mariners 8-1 to end 4-game skid