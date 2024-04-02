SAN DIEGO — Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan each hit a two-run home run, Kyle Gibson was dominant in his St. Louis debut and the Cardinals won 6-2 Monday night against their former manager Mike Shildt and the San Diego Padres.

Shildt managed the Cardinals from August 2018 until 2021, when he was fired suddenly despite leading them to three straight playoff berths and winning the 2019 NL Manager of the Year Award. He worked in the Padres' organization the last two seasons before being promoted to manager in October after Bob Melvin left for his hometown San Francisco Giants with one year remaining on his contract in San Diego.

Gibson (1-0), a 36-year-old right-hander who's with his fifth big league team, allowed home runs to rookie Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr., but otherwise dominated. He allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings while striking out four and walking two.

The Cardinals didn't go easy on their former skipper and knuckleballer Matt Waldron, taking a 3-0 lead after just five batters. Donovan hit a leadoff single and scored on Nolan Arenado's two-out RBI double. Contreras then homered to center field, his first.

Paul Goldschmidt hit an RBI single in in the seventh to make it 4-0.

Merrill hit his first big league homer in the third, an opposite-field liner to left. In the fifth, he sent a fly ball toward the right-center gap but Jordan Walker made a sensational diving catch to end the inning.

Donovan homered to right in the sixth, his first, for a 6-1 lead.

Tatis homered into the second deck in left-center with one out in the sixth, his third in four games.

Waldron allowed four runs on nine hits in four innings while striking out seven and walking one.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 10.38 ERA) faces Padres RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.04) on Tuesday night.



