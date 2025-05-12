Contracts? Buyouts? Study at 1 school, play for another? Ambitious pitches to revamp college sports

As the amateur model of college athletics disintegrates, a handful of unusual ideas have been floated as ways to reign in some of the chaos surrounding the explosion in name, image and likeness compensation and a transfer portal that sees thousands of athletes changing schools every season.
Whether any of the ideas end up being implemented is unknown and every school is awaiting a decision from a federal judge on whether a $2.8 billion antitrust settlement against the NCAA and the five largest conferences will take effect as early as July 1. If it does, that opens the floodgates for schools to share millions in revenue directly with their athletes amid a host of other changes.
Here is a look at some of the topics:
Athlete contracts
A formal agreement between an athlete and a school is not a new concept, but with the uptick of NIL deals the thought of pro-style contracts is becoming increasingly more common.
There are plenty of ways to get creative with contracts. Rich Stankewicz, operations director for Penn State's NIL collective Happy Valley United, said he favors an incentive-based approach — essentially adding money for athletes who not only perform but stick around.
''I personally really like the idea of incentivizing performance in school, those kinds of things that would only be occurring in the season while they're playing,'' Stankewicz said. ''If more money is paid out in those time frames, then that gives the incentive for the player to stay and see those dollars from their contract, rather than potentially collect up front and then decide the grass is greener somewhere else three months later, barely doing any school, you know, without playing at all.''
Transfers and buyouts