Contained, extinguished and mopping up: Here's what some common wildfire terms mean

Authorities will give daily updates about the percentage of containment that firefighters have reached. For example, when a blaze is 25% contained, it means crews have constructed a fire line around a quarter of its perimeter. A fire line is often a dirt trail built by firefighters using bulldozers or hand shovels that separates the blaze from the grass, brush and trees that feed the flames. In some cases, the lines will be reinforced by flame retardant dropped by aircraft. Fire lines can also include natural breaks such as roads, rocky areas or rivers. A fire line is also known a fuel break.